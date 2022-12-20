Union minister meets demolition-hit

Jalandhar, December 19

Union Minister for State Som Parkash visited the families who became shelterless owing to demolition at Latifpura this morning and assured them that he would take up the matter regarding their rehabilitation with the state government.

The families of Latifpura, led by Maninder Bajwa, who too lost his dwelling, told the minister that the Jalandhar Improvement Trust took to demolition without doing any demarcation of the land.” Everyone, including, officials worked at the behest of land mafia and certain political people who had vested interest in the property business around the site. Had proper demarcation been done, there were other properties which would have been razed and not ours,” Bajwa told the minister and accompanying BJP leaders, including former minister Manoranjan Kalia, former Mayor Rakesh Rathour, former CPS KD Bhandari and former MLA Sarabjit SIngh Makkar.

Som Parkash also took a round of the entire demolished area. Asked as to why he did not take up the matter of Latifpura during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Som Parkash said: “The case had just started then. The matter was in the court and I could not interfere much”.

Charanjit Kaur, whose 4-marla house got demolished said, “I am living in these tents here. My husband works as a driver. We cannot afford the high rent in the city. The biggest problem these days for women and girls from our families is using the washrooms. The administration has provided us two portable urinals, which are too small and uncomfortable to use. We have to walk down some distance to go to a gurdwara where we can ease ourselves, take bath, wash our clothes and dry them.”