Union Minister to visit Kali Bein soon

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, Feb 9

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will soon visit the holy Kali Bein — which is associated with Guru Nanak — in Sultanpur Lodhi, on an invitation extended by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Seechewal is also a member of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti constituted by the Parliament. Union Minister Shekhawat presided over the meeting of this committee. In this meeting, Seechewal raised the issue of water in Punjab.

Seechewal said in the advisory committee, they had discussed the reuse of used water, rainwater harvesting and recharging farm water in the field. In the meeting, he also raised the issue of getting polluted water in rivers and streams, due to which people have been suffering from terrible diseases due to the contamination of underground water. He said that the rain water from the roofs of houses in the villages should be recharged underground through the MNREGA.

Seechewal said the Union Jal Shakti Minister has accepted the invitation to visit Sultanpur Lodhi. The Union Minister said that he wants to see the Nirmal Dhara of Bein. He stressed that it is very important to take care of drinking water and the water required for agriculture in the country can be managed only by clean water flowing in rivers and drains.

On the occasion, MPs from different political parties also participated in the meeting of this 24-member advisory committee and they also apprised the committee about the water situation in their respective areas.