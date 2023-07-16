Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 15

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash today visited flood-affected villages - Fatehpur, Kothi, Lalwan and Halluwal - of the Chabbewal Assembly Constituency. During the visit, he met flood victims and inquired about their condition.

The Minister said the Central and state governments were working together to provide all possible help to the victims. No stone would be left unturned to solve the problems of the affected people. He said an amount of Rs 70 lakh had been released for villages of the Chabbewal constituency.

The Union Minister of State thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government for providing assistance of Rs 218 crore for the damage caused by floods in Punjab. He said the amount would provide relief to farmers and people of flood-affected areas.

