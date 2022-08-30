Union seeks MSP, financial aid for HP apple growers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

The Mahila Kisan Union, affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has demanded from the Himachal Pradesh Government the minimum support price (MSP) for all types of apples and implementation of the Agricultural Producer Market Committee (APMC) rules. They also demanded immediate financial relief to growers due to loss in the production, including abolition of GST on packaging material, agricultural inputs and implements for orchards.

Expressing solidarity with the growers of the hill states, Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju urged the Central and state governments to procure the total production of apples through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFD) and state procurement agencies thereby protecting the apple growers from the shocks of falling prices.

She also demanded that the weighing and testing of apples be ensured by the corporate companies in the presence of the producers so that the growers could be saved from loot.

Criticiding the BJP-led state government, the women farmer leader said the saffron government had completely failed to fulfil its poll promises of providing processing centres in Himachal with adequate cold storage facilities, packaging material, better roads to villages and transport facilities for orchards. It had helped big corporate companies buy fruits at relatively low prices, she alleged.

Seeking immediate relief for the state’s apple industry, farmer leader Raju urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide farm implements, fertilisers, insecticides and fungicides to farmers on subsidy so that they could avail better prices of their agricultural produce and reduce the cost of production, adding it would save the fruit cultivation from further destruction.

#himachal apple #Minimum Support Price MSP