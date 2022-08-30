Union seeks MSP, financial aid for HP apple growers

Jalandhar, August 29
The Mahila Kisan Union, affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has demanded from the Himachal Pradesh Government the minimum support price (MSP) for all types of apples and implementation of the Agricultural Producer Market Committee (APMC) rules. They also demanded immediate financial relief to growers due to loss in the production, including abolition of GST on packaging material, agricultural inputs and implements for orchards.
Expressing solidarity with the growers of the hill states, Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju urged the Central and state governments to procure the total production of apples through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFD) and state procurement agencies thereby protecting the apple growers from the shocks of falling prices.
She also demanded that the weighing and testing of apples be ensured by the corporate companies in the presence of the producers so that the growers could be saved from loot.
Criticiding the BJP-led state government, the women farmer leader said the saffron government had completely failed to fulfil its poll promises of providing processing centres in Himachal with adequate cold storage facilities, packaging material, better roads to villages and transport facilities for orchards. It had helped big corporate companies buy fruits at relatively low prices, she alleged.
Seeking immediate relief for the state’s apple industry, farmer leader Raju urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide farm implements, fertilisers, insecticides and fungicides to farmers on subsidy so that they could avail better prices of their agricultural produce and reduce the cost of production, adding it would save the fruit cultivation from further destruction.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...