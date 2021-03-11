United Punjab win friendly match with BSF

Jalandhar, May 14
A friendly football match between BSF team and United Punjab Football Club, Pathankot, was organised at Frontier Headquarters, BSF Jalandhar, on Friday. Before the commencement of the match at Ashwani Stadium BSF Campus, Asif Jalal, IG Punjab Frontier, boosted the morale of all participants.
United Punjab Football Club defeated the BSF team by 4 - 1 goals. The IG presented the prizes to the winner team and runner up team.In his address, he motivated all the participants / spectators and emphasised on conduct of such events to spread the awareness for maintaining physical fitness and good health. He said that the BSF lays extra stress on games and competitions of different disciplines as regular part of its day-to-day functioning. Such types of matches provide a healthy platform for BSF sportsmen to exhibit their talent and sportsmanship for national and international championships, he said.
