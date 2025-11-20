Unity March in Jalandhar on November 21

The Sardar@150 - Unity March will be organised by MyBharat Jalandhar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the district administration on November 21.

A press conference regarding the event was convened on Wednesday by Amaninder Kaur Brar, ADC (General), Jalandhar. The Unity will commence from the APJ Institute and culminate at the Municipal Corporation Office, Jalandhar. The march aims to honour the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating his monumental contribution towards the unity and integration of India.

Addressing the media, Brar emphasised that the Unity March is an effort to reinforce the message of national unity, harmony, and collective responsibility, especially among the youth. She encouraged students and youth groups to participate in large numbers.