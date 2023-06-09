 University exams : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

University exams

University exams


Jalandhar: Ekta Pandey of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged 7th position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication Semester V by getting 341 marks out of 450 whereas Jyotika and Samriti Tiwari bagged the 8th position jointly by getting 337 marks. Rajveer Kaur and Abhishek Sagar bagged the 10th position jointly by getting 333 marks in the same class. Principal of the college Prof Jasreen Kaur congratulated the students. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur wished the students success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science and IT, Prof Sandeep Bassi, Prof Navneet Kaur, Prof Himanshu and Prof Harman were also present on the occasion.

Workshop on career path

The Department of Computer Science of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Women organised a workshop on choosing potential career path in IT. Resource persons were Amanpreet Kaur and Pranav Singh. Pranav Singh gave information about new technology used in IT. Amanpreet elaborated on the uses of mobile app and also spoke about various shopping apps. A vote of thanks was extended by Sushma Sharma, in-charge of the school. Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the efforts of the department.

Taking a green leap

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) raised awareness about plastic pollution and promoting sustainability. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, shared that DAVIET has implemented a waste management policy and has become a zero-waste institute. The institute is engaged in paper recycling and eco-friendly activities. Dr Naval emphasised on the need for an environmentally conscious lifestyles and abandoning plastics.

Summer camp

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a 10-day summer camp for the students. It comprised of fun-filled activities like yoga, dance, cooking without fire and pot painting. Principal Savina Bahl shared the excitement of the kids and wished them happy learning.

Summer Camp for Nursery to V

CJS Public School organised a summer camp for Classes Nursery to V. Students participated in various activities like dance, pool party, aerobics, best out of waste, art and craft, fireless cooking, gym, yoga and games. Students learnt to prepare art items from waste and art materials, displaying their creative and innovative skills. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students.

Nine-day summer camp

The Nobel School organised a summer camp for students of Kindergarten to Class XI. During the camp, various activities such as bhangra, dance, spoken English, mental maths, IT skills, water colouring and oil pasting, and fireless cooking were organised. Students enjoyed and rocked the dancing floor on dance beats under the guidance of Rajiv Sharma, bhangra coach.

Art and Science of memorisation

The Applied Science Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a guest lecture on ‘Art and science of memorisation’ for B.Tech first year students. Dr Kunwar Rajeev was the resource person of the day. The objective of the event was to build lifelong mental abilities which train the brain to retain more information, focus and work with better agility and speed. The efforts of Dr Pawanpreet Kaur and Manisha were lauded.

Community resources

A daylong district-level workshop was organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Jalandhar Cantt, under G20 presidency-collaborating community resources. About 120 dignitaries including teachers, reputed personalities in the field of education and representatives of various government and non-government organisations and departments participated in the workshop. The chief guest was Puneet Sharma, Joint Municipal Commissioner. Dr Ramandeep Singh Deol, Director of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus was the special guest. Principal Sarjana Sangha told the the participants to promote the universal idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by collaborating with each other. Dr Satish Kumar, Assistant Professor, LPU, shared his thoughts on how collaborating on community resources can help achieve the targets under NEP 2020.

Plantation campaign

Under the leadership of Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, a plantation campaign was organised in the DAV College campus. Appreciating the initiative of the NSS unit of the college, he said it was important to take such initiatives for the maintenance of the environment. NSS coordinator Prof SK Midha said the plants would not only enhance the beauty of the college campus but also provide health benefits.

Yoga Week at Global Group

Amritsar: The NSS Wing of Global Group of Institutes organised ‘Yoga Week’ at its campus in which faculty members and students were encouraged to learn yoga asanas and meditation exercises during morning and evening sessions. The week-long yoga event was held in preparation of the forthcoming International Yoga Day which is celebrated throughout the world on June 21 every year. TNS

St Soldier students during a summer camp in Jalandhar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

3
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

4
Diaspora

PM Modi instrumental in fulfilling demands of Sikhs, says Sikh-American leader

5
Delhi

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

6
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

7
Nation

Rajasthan polls: BJP not wary of wrestlers, but of Sachin Pilot's proposed new outfit

8
Ludhiana

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

9
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

10
Nation

Court asks Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

‘Not good for ties’: India on Indira killing float in Canada

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

Arrest only if court warrants: Thakur on WFI chief’s case

ED attaches ~1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

ED attaches Rs 1.32-cr assets of Punjab ex-cop Inderjit

Accused of aiding drug smuggler, extortion

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig

After BJP meet, buzz over Cabinet rejig


Cities

View All

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth ~669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

4 AAP councillors on way to protest against MP detained

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Theft accused hangs self at police station

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office

Youth electrocuted in Fatehgarh Sahib