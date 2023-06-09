Jalandhar: Ekta Pandey of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged 7th position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication Semester V by getting 341 marks out of 450 whereas Jyotika and Samriti Tiwari bagged the 8th position jointly by getting 337 marks. Rajveer Kaur and Abhishek Sagar bagged the 10th position jointly by getting 333 marks in the same class. Principal of the college Prof Jasreen Kaur congratulated the students. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur wished the students success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science and IT, Prof Sandeep Bassi, Prof Navneet Kaur, Prof Himanshu and Prof Harman were also present on the occasion.

Workshop on career path

The Department of Computer Science of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Women organised a workshop on choosing potential career path in IT. Resource persons were Amanpreet Kaur and Pranav Singh. Pranav Singh gave information about new technology used in IT. Amanpreet elaborated on the uses of mobile app and also spoke about various shopping apps. A vote of thanks was extended by Sushma Sharma, in-charge of the school. Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the efforts of the department.

Taking a green leap

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) raised awareness about plastic pollution and promoting sustainability. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, shared that DAVIET has implemented a waste management policy and has become a zero-waste institute. The institute is engaged in paper recycling and eco-friendly activities. Dr Naval emphasised on the need for an environmentally conscious lifestyles and abandoning plastics.

Summer camp

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a 10-day summer camp for the students. It comprised of fun-filled activities like yoga, dance, cooking without fire and pot painting. Principal Savina Bahl shared the excitement of the kids and wished them happy learning.

Summer Camp for Nursery to V

CJS Public School organised a summer camp for Classes Nursery to V. Students participated in various activities like dance, pool party, aerobics, best out of waste, art and craft, fireless cooking, gym, yoga and games. Students learnt to prepare art items from waste and art materials, displaying their creative and innovative skills. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students.

Nine-day summer camp

The Nobel School organised a summer camp for students of Kindergarten to Class XI. During the camp, various activities such as bhangra, dance, spoken English, mental maths, IT skills, water colouring and oil pasting, and fireless cooking were organised. Students enjoyed and rocked the dancing floor on dance beats under the guidance of Rajiv Sharma, bhangra coach.

Art and Science of memorisation

The Applied Science Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a guest lecture on ‘Art and science of memorisation’ for B.Tech first year students. Dr Kunwar Rajeev was the resource person of the day. The objective of the event was to build lifelong mental abilities which train the brain to retain more information, focus and work with better agility and speed. The efforts of Dr Pawanpreet Kaur and Manisha were lauded.

Community resources

A daylong district-level workshop was organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Jalandhar Cantt, under G20 presidency-collaborating community resources. About 120 dignitaries including teachers, reputed personalities in the field of education and representatives of various government and non-government organisations and departments participated in the workshop. The chief guest was Puneet Sharma, Joint Municipal Commissioner. Dr Ramandeep Singh Deol, Director of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus was the special guest. Principal Sarjana Sangha told the the participants to promote the universal idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by collaborating with each other. Dr Satish Kumar, Assistant Professor, LPU, shared his thoughts on how collaborating on community resources can help achieve the targets under NEP 2020.

Plantation campaign

Under the leadership of Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, a plantation campaign was organised in the DAV College campus. Appreciating the initiative of the NSS unit of the college, he said it was important to take such initiatives for the maintenance of the environment. NSS coordinator Prof SK Midha said the plants would not only enhance the beauty of the college campus but also provide health benefits.

Yoga Week at Global Group

Amritsar: The NSS Wing of Global Group of Institutes organised ‘Yoga Week’ at its campus in which faculty members and students were encouraged to learn yoga asanas and meditation exercises during morning and evening sessions. The week-long yoga event was held in preparation of the forthcoming International Yoga Day which is celebrated throughout the world on June 21 every year. TNS