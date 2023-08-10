Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Harpreet Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, bagged third position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of Bachelor of Physiotherapy-IV by getting 878 marks out of 1150, whereas Simranjit Kaur, Simranpreet Kaur, Manmeet Kaur and Manjot Kaur bagged 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions by getting 865, 850, 846 and 842 marks, respectively. The information was given by college principal Prof Jasreen Kaur. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur and Head of Department Dr Raju Sharma congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Dr Jaswant Kaur was also present on the occasion.

Open House on Women’s Safety

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s Women Studies Centre organised an Open House on the issue, ‘Readdressing Women’s Safety: Manipur Mayhem’ chaired by Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Principal and Director, Women Studies Centre. The aim behind this interactive session was to provide students with a platform to share their opinions, thoughts and experiences. Nearly 20 students presented their views. Harroop presented her self-composed poem on Manipur. Students also discussed issues that create hindrances in the progress and development of women and their professional success.

Topper in MA English

MA English students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts bagged the first and second position in overall result of 373 students who appeared for the final examination in GNDU, Amritsar. Amrit Kaur who secured 1147/1600 marks (71.68%) stood first, and Nandini Sharma who secured 1134/1600 marks (70.8%) stood second. Dr Neerja Dhingra, principal of the college, said it was a proud moment for the college that the first two slots have been bagged by its students. Dr Sunit, HoD of English, said that her teachers go beyond the texts to impart learning that guarantees a more comprehensive grasp of English and its literature. Senior faculty Dr Navjot S Deol said it’s imperative to hone presentation skills that are an important component of writing exams effectively.

‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ on August 9 with a pledge and tree plantation drive to reaffirm commitment towards the nation. Meri Matti Mera Desh Abhiyan visualises an integrated celebration of India’s soil, memorialising the nation’s journey of freedom from August 9 to 30. The students brought soil from their places and collected them at ‘Amrit Vatika’ for plantation. The programme concluded with the hoisting of National Flag and singing of National Anthem. Dr Ashok Kumar, NSS convener, lauded the students, staff and faculty for the programme. He informed the volunteers that the three-week long programme with the tagline ‘Mitti ko naman, Veeron ka vandan’, is people-led. It is the finale of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Quit India movement

The vibrant spirit of patriotism and freedom echoed through the premises of PCM SD College for Women as its NCC cadets commemorated the 81st anniversary of the historic Quit India movement. Marking this significant day, the cadets paid a solemn tribute to the brave souls who fought tirelessly for India’s independence. The cadets gathered at the college premises and took a pledge to work hard. Cadets made posters and wrote slogans to showcase the valour and determination of freedom fighters. Highlighting the importance of the day, President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar communicated that the aim of such programmes is to instill a sense of responsibility towards the nation.

University position

Shruti, student of B.Voc Beauty Culture and Cosmetology Semester II of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya secured the first position in university. She scored 726 marks out of 800. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the student. HOD Mukti Arora was also present on the occasion.

Quit India Day

To commemorate 81 years of the Quit India Movement, Eklavya School celebrated Quit India Day. The school organised a special assembly by the students of Class V with a prayer in which the students paid their respectful tribute to the freedom fighters. Students of Class 2 and Class 3 made posters and slogans. Chairman JK Gupta appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. Director Seema Handa said that the country that we live in today, and the freedom that we enjoy is all because of those who decided to take the road to struggle and go ahead with the slogan ‘Do or Die’.

