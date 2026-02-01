'Unjust' TET rule sparks statewide teachers' protest

Advertisement

A wave of unrest grips Punjab’s teaching community as protests escalate against the alleged retrospective imposition of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on pre-2011 appointees. Unions call the move “deeply unjust” and threaten prolonged agitation unless the government intervenes.

Advertisement

Over recent days, districts have seen protest meetings, rallies and memorandum drives. Teachers decry the sudden push to make TET mandatory for promotions and service matters of those recruited before the test existed.

Advertisement

Union leaders insist the 2011 TET—tied to the Right to Education Act—cannot fairly apply to earlier hires. “We passed competitive exams and earned merit-based selection under then-prevailing rules. Altering them years later is pure injustice,” said protesters at a Tanda gathering.

They argue it undermines decades of experienced teaching. Linked to a Supreme Court ruling, the condition has stoked fury among those awaiting stalled promotions.

Advertisement

Unions demand legislation protecting pre-2011 recruits’ rights and exempting them from TET. They press the Punjab Government to clarify its stance and pursue legal fixes.

In Dasuya, a joint delegation from teacher groups—including the Master Cadre Union, Democratic Teachers’ Front, and Old Pension Restoration Front—met MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill at his Tanda residence. They submitted a memorandum urging withdrawal of the condition. Delegation members Varinder Saini (Talla Madda), Harpal Singh Guraya, Hardeep Singh Mohkamgarh, Sukhveer Singh Ahiyapur, Ravinderjeet Singh (Harsi Pind), Varinder Singh Dhadyala, Parmjeet Singh Kandhala Jattan, Maninder Singh Tanda, Jaswinder Jhingar, Gurwinder Singh Pannu, Nirmal Singh Nihalpur, Sandeep Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, and Anurag Arora condemned the policy and warned of statewide intensification if demands go unmet.

The MLA promised to raise it with the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and in the next Assembly session. \BPhoto caption:\B Agitating teachers submit a memorandum to MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill against the retrospective TET condition.