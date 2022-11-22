Unknown caller posing as relative from Canada, defrauds Nawanshahr man of Rs 4 lakh

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar, November 21

A man from Nawanshahr got duped of Rs 4 lakh when a miscreant posed as his relative from Canada and phoned him. As per the complained filed by the victim with the police, he received a call from an unknown number where the man introduced himself as Karan.

“I have a distant relative by the same name in Canada, because of which I thought that he was the same Karan.

He told me that he wanted to come to India and had Rs 16 lakh which he would be transferring in my account and would take it back once he reached here. I gave him my account number. He asked me to help one of his friends ‘Harman’ who was in dire need of money because his mother required medical treatment,” the victim said.

He further mentioned that the accused allegedly also made him talk to some Harman and then his doctor to make everything look real.“I also received a phone call from some random bank manager saying that I had got Rs 16 lakh in my account. I then transferred Rs 4 lakh in different accounts as told by the poser. It was only after some days when I reached my bank, and I was told that there was no money in my account,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

#Canada #Nawanshahr