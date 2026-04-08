Unseasonal rainfall: Farmers face heavy loss in Hoshiarpur

Unseasonal rainfall over the past few days has caused serious concern among farmers awaiting the harvest of their wheat crop. Agricultural experts warn that strong winds accompanied by rain may lead to significant damage, especially to early-sown wheat.

Advertisement

Intermittent rain and storms have flattened wheat crops in the fields just as they were nearing maturity. This has increased the risk of reduced yield and discoloration (blackening) of the grain.

Advertisement

Traditionally, wheat harvesting in Hoshiarpur begins between April 15 and 20, but this year delays are expected due to adverse weather conditions. The impact is also visible in local grain markets, where a sense of inactivity prevails, with traders and labourers waiting for crops to arrive.

Advertisement

Farmers across the district have demanded that the government conduct a special girdawari to evaluate losses caused by the unseasonal rain.

Speaking to reporters, several farmers said wheat sown in fields had already matured and harvesting was expected to begin around mid-April. However, due to the recent rain and storms, harvesting has been delayed and flattened crops have resulted in significant financial losses.

Advertisement

Farmers said they had already suffered heavy losses in the potato crop and were relying on wheat for recovery, but that hope is now fading due to adverse weather.

They urged the government to immediately conduct a special survey of the damaged crops and provide compensation to affected farmers.

Early-Sown Wheat at Greater Risk: Expert

Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training) at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, told this correspondent that the recent rain is likely to severely impact early-sown wheat crops.

Farmers who sowed wheat in late October or early November may face major losses.

Strong winds may cause crops to fall, increasing the chances of grain discoloration. However, late-sown wheat, especially after peas and potatoes, is expected to be less affected.