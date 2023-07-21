UP native held for raping minor

Garhshankar, July 20
The police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a minor girl here. In her complaint to the police, the 14-year-old victim alleged that Imran, a native of Budala in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and presently living in Garhshankar, raped her on the Nawanshahr road around six days ago.
When she went to collect wood yesterday, Imran tried to rape her again. When she raised an alarm, the suspect fled the spot. The Garhshankar police have registered a case against the suspect
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation resumes at Maharashtra landslide site; 119 villagers yet to be traced
16 bodies have been recovered, while 93 residents have been ...
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurs at 4.09 am and strikes at a shallow de...
Rajasthan minister's nephew booked for scuffle at Jaipur hotel
Police have filed two FIRs in connection with the alleged ra...
India, US agree to work towards broader, deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework
During the two-day meeting, the delegations discussed Presid...
3 arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra
A case has been registered at Pahalgam police station and th...