UP native held for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 20

The police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a minor girl here. In her complaint to the police, the 14-year-old victim alleged that Imran, a native of Budala in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and presently living in Garhshankar, raped her on the Nawanshahr road around six days ago.

When she went to collect wood yesterday, Imran tried to rape her again. When she raised an alarm, the suspect fled the spot. The Garhshankar police have registered a case against the suspect