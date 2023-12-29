UP native nabbed with 2-kg opium, Rs 1.6L drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

The CIA staff of the city police arrested a person and recovered 2-kg opium and Rs 1.6-lakh drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the CIA staff team, led by its in charge Surinder Kumar, was carrying out checking near the Damoriya flyover. On suspicion, they signalled Akash Kumar to stop for checking. After seeing cops, he tried to flee. However, the police managed to nab him.

“During search, the police recovered 2-kg opium and Rs 1.6-lakh drug money from his possession. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Division No. 3 police station,” the police said.

#Uttar Pradesh