UP student arrested in LPU campus violence

The Phagwara police have arrested another student Om Chaturvedi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of youths arrested in connection with vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) to 23.

The latest arrest has come amid an expanding police investigation in which more than 100 youths, mostly students, have reportedly been named, while around 400 others are under scrutiny.

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The arrested student was produced before a local judicial magistrate, who remanded him to police custody. Police sources told this correspondent that the investigation was continuing and more arrests could follow as investigators examined the role of those allegedly involved in the incidents.

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Although normalcy has gradually returned to the LPU campus and students have started attending classes, the continuing arrests have reportedly created apprehension among students living in university hostels. Several students expressed concern over the police action, alleging corruption in the investigation and questioning the manner in which students were being picked up.

These allegations could not be independently verified and the police version on the allegations was not immediately available.

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The available case records indicate that the investigation involves multiple FIRs registered at Satnampura and Sadar Phagwara police stations in Kapurthala district in September.