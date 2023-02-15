Update Aadhaar info, avail e-services, residents urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

Calling upon people to get their Aadhaar information updated at the earliest, Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) Deputy Director General Bhawna Garg on Tuesday said that the residents can avail the services online.

Centres set up There are 172 kits in use in the district for updating Aadhaar in schools, aanganwari centres, blocks and other locations. The Health Department is also making new enrolments at various delivery centres for newborns. Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner

Reviewing the status of Aadhaar in Jalandhar district during a meeting of the District-Level of the Aadhar Monitoring Committee (DLAMC), Garg said the government had already initiated an exercise to strengthen citizen’s Aadhaar by updating their latest proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents. She gave a call to the people those couldn’t get their Aadhaar information updated till date, to avail the facility. She said this facility could be taken through online, if the mobile number of the holder is linked with the Aadhaar.

Expressing satisfaction over the Aadhar updation exercise in the district, the Deputy Director General said the residents who had enrolled for Aadhaar prior to 2015 need to get their details updated by uploading supportive documents, including latest proofs of address and identity.

DDG Garg also appealed to the residents to enrol children for Aadhaar and keep their details updated, including mobile phone numbers in Aadhaar.