Upgrade infra & strengthen emergency response system

Coordinated flood management needed

Advertisement

Natural calamities cannot be predicted—torrential rains, floods, cloudbursts and flash floods strike without warning, causing havoc and resulting in loss of life and property. Earlier, it was the Punjab Drainage Department (Irrigation Punjab) that handled flood protection works. Currently, the responsibility has been transferred to the Punjab Water Resources Department, which now undertakes the strengthening of embankments and arranges boats during emergencies. This year, due to cloudbursts and torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, major rivers are in spate, prompting the opening of flood/spillway gates at Pong Dam (Talwara Township), Bhakra Dam (Nangal Township), and Ranjit Sagar Dam (Jugial). With the reservoirs nearing maximum water levels due to heavy inflows, authorities are releasing water through spillways. The released gushing water causes widespread destruction in low-lying areas. Annually, flood protection works are estimated and completed before June/July. Bandhs are thoroughly inspected, repaired where necessary and strengthened using boulders and wire. However, these structures can only handle a specific volume of water. When water flow exceeds their capacity, they may fail, allowing water to inundate agricultural fields and residential areas. Sultanpur Lodhi is especially vulnerable since the Beas and Sutlej rivers merge before the Harike Headworks. When both rivers are swollen, the surge in water causes immense destruction. However, no one can be blamed—it is nature's doing. A cloudburst is always a signal of massive destruction. While flood protection measures are conducted every year, it is often the low-lying residents who are affected the most. The government does provide compensation, though to a limited extent. Instead of indulging in blame games, all departments must work together to provide relief and reduce losses.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Advertisement

Appoint nodal officer authority

The rainy season does not arrive suddenly but follows a predictable annual schedule, like any other season. This gives ample time to the concerned authorities to prepare for any eventualities. Unfortunately, our system of governance is rigid and marked by negligence. A comprehensive checklist of preventive and precautionary measures should be prepared annually and implemented within a fixed timeline before the rainy season begins. Responsibility should rest with a dedicated nodal officer and a committee of experts coordinating efforts with all district-level authorities. At the local level, all storm water drains must be cleaned, ensuring proper discharge to their intended destinations. In rural, flood-prone regions—especially those with rivers and streams—banks and embankments must be surveyed, assessed, and reinforced well ahead of the monsoon. Continuous 24-hour monitoring is vital, with emergency services kept in full readiness. A trained team of volunteers and members of the Disaster Management Force should be kept informed and equipped to respond quickly. All necessary modern equipment must be maintained in operational condition to support rescue operations and coordination.

Advertisement

Jagdish Chander

Install flood alert systems

As the monsoon season begins, the situation is escalating rapidly. In northern regions such as Uttarakhand and Jammu, many areas are already partially submerged. Now, Punjab too is witnessing the effects of heavy rain and floods. Sultanpur Lodhi has been hit hard, with several areas severely impacted. Relief work has commenced, but the long-term damage is significant—numerous viral infections and illnesses are spreading among the affected residents. Given that this region has always been prone to flooding, stronger preventive measures should have been implemented in advance. Moving forward, the government should prioritise investment in anti-flood infrastructure along riverbanks and other vulnerable zones. A detailed evacuation plan should be created to maximise lives saved during emergencies. Additionally, early warning systems, including flood detectors and sirens, must be installed across flood-prone areas to allow for timely evacuations. Though floods are massive and frightening, proper planning and investment can reduce their damage significantly.

Lakshit Jindal

Advance planning is crucial It is both sad and frustrating that every year, no preventive measures are taken until a flood actually strikes, after which emergency relief work begins. There is no advance or long-term planning. Floods are neither new nor unexpected—many regions experience the same crisis annually due to poor planning. It is the government’s responsibility to implement preventive steps before the monsoon arrives. This includes clearing drains, desilting canals and repairing faulty sewer lines to prevent waterlogging. Rivers must be desilted on time, embankments strengthened, and excess water from dams released in a controlled manner. Illegal constructions on water beds and wetlands must be prohibited, as they obstruct rainwater flow. Authorities should issue early warnings so that people can make arrangements to safeguard their belongings. All necessary steps must be taken beforehand. Makeshift clinics, ambulances, boats, and doctors should be pre-arranged in these areas. Protecting lives should always be the highest priority.

Shashi Kiran

Establish permanent relief centres

The recurring floods in the region clearly reflect the escalating damage caused by climate change. Almost every year, large volumes of water mixed with sludge end up flooding Punjab’s rivers. It’s now evident that such calamities will continue to increase with time. Despite this, administrations remain woefully underprepared to handle such emergencies. Permanent medical and public relief centres should be established in higher areas to provide immediate aid. Sufficient boats and trained personnel should be deployed to deliver relief supplies swiftly. These arrangements must be made before the monsoon begins, not after the disaster unfolds. Proactive planning is no longer optional—it is a necessity.

Himanshi Sagoo

Strengthen advance bandhs now

For years, farmers have urged authorities to strengthen the embankments along the Beas and Sutlej rivers. While some work has been done on dhussi bandhs, the recent breach in an advance bandh shows that even a single weak point can lead to massive destruction. Every bandh, especially those whose failure could endanger large populations, must be reinforced well ahead of the monsoon. The infrastructure in Mand area villages must also be redesigned specifically to handle flood conditions, as recurring floods every second year have become a tragic reality. These steps must be treated as urgent and non-negotiable.

Jasmine Kaur

Redesign urban drainage network

The repeated damage caused by monsoons in both rural and urban areas proves that the severity of these disasters is increasing every year. A comprehensive overhaul of the drainage system in both hilly and plain regions is essential to properly route the excess inflow of water. In Jalandhar, even areas like Urban Estate and Domoriah Bridge were submerged. While excessive rainfall has always occurred in the region, poor urban planning has amplified the damage. Many former waterways have been blocked by unplanned construction, leaving no outlet for storm water. Only a large-scale drainage revamp can prevent this worsening scenario.

Chandra Kant Sharma

Preserve natural waterways

The recurring floods in both hilly areas and Punjab’s riverbanks are largely man-made disasters. Excessive concretisation in the hills and the failure to preserve natural catchment areas in the plains have blocked the flow of rivers. Urban development has obstructed natural water channels, and deforestation has intensified the crisis. The scale at which the administration needs to prepare is immense, yet the relief provided doesn't match the scale of devastation. Still, lessons can be learned. Larger-scale relief and rescue infrastructure must be created, and the resilience shown by the people—through private aid efforts—must be supported by government action.

Tripti Sood

Demand accountability, not excuses

It is deeply frustrating to witness the same cycle repeat annually. The devastating floods of 2019 and 2023 should have been a wake-up call, yet again, villages in the Mand region of Sultanpur Lodhi are submerged. Authorities are scrambling to provide relief and rescue, but preventive steps were again neglected. Why does action only begin after destruction strikes? The government must take responsibility—not just through reactive emergency measures, but through proactive planning, proper river management, and permanent infrastructure upgrades. Temporary fixes are not enough. It’s time accountability replaced complacency. Prevention must be prioritised when the cost of failure is so high.

Radhika Chopra

Provide support to farmers

Farmers have repeatedly borne the brunt of floods—losing not only crops but homes, possessions, and livelihoods. Many were pushed into debt, struggling to rebuild. Still, no significant preventive action has been taken by the authorities. Now, the cycle repeats. This year’s floods have again destroyed crops at the flowering stage, just before harvest. Years of labour, already burdened by debt, have been washed away in days. Families are broken and futures uncertain. When will the suffering stop? Long-term flood control and support systems for farmers are urgently needed. Empty promises must end—real action is overdue.

Aditya Verma

Prioritise disaster preparedness plans

It’s alarming that such incidents continue to occur with no significant change in planning. Embankments should have been strengthened well in advance and emergency equipment like boats and relief supplies pre-arranged. Now, another crisis unfolds in Lohian—a region previously devastated by floods. The emotional and financial trauma of villagers who’ve lost homes and livelihoods is heart-breaking. Their suffering could have been mitigated with better planning and stronger infrastructure. The government must prioritise long-term disaster preparedness plans and give special attention to flood-prone areas. Effective, accountable action is the need of the hour.

Manmeet Kaur