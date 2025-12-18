Uproar in Hoshiarpur, too

In Hoshiarpur, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, on Wednesday staged a strong protest outside the District Administrative Complex here against the alleged mismanagement during District Council and Block Samiti election duties, which, they said, led to serious accidents involving teachers.

After holding a dharna, DTF leaders burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government and the State Election Commission and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the protesters, DTF state joint secretary Mukesh Kumar, district president Sukhdev Dansiwal, general secretary Inder Sukhdeep Singh Odhra, press secretary Baljit Singh Mahimowal, joint secretary Praveen Sherpur and Punjab Employees and Pensioners Sanjha Morcha leader Satish Rana alleged that negligence on the part of the Election Commission and the administration had resulted in life-threatening incidents involving teachers deployed on election duty.