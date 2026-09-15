UPSC aspirant jumps off 14th floor in Jalandhar, dies

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the 14th floor of a residential tower in Jalandhar on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Jasmine Chahal, died on the spot.

Jasmine was the daughter of Karamvir Singh, a Punjab Police SP posted in Faridkot. Her mother, Gurpreet Kaur, is a government school teacher. Jasmine had secured the second position nationally in the ICSE Class X examination in 2018 while studying at St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar Cantonment. Friends said she had completed her postgraduation and was preparing for the UPSC examination.

Advertisement

According to the police, Jasmine was living with her mother on the fifth floor of AGI Smart Homes. Investigators said she went to the 14th floor of the adjacent Jalandhar Heights complex around 3.30 pm.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said she left behind a suicide note with words, "I was wrong. I am sorry". Her maternal grandmother was at her place when the incident occurred.

An ambulance reached the site immediately from where the victim's body was moved to the Civil Hospital for her post-mortem. Police teams that are investigating into the incident said Jasmine was suffering from depression, owing to which she took the extreme step.

Advertisement

Said sorry in note

Friends said she had completed her postgraduation and was preparing for the UPSC examination. Eyewitnesses said she left behind a suicide note with words, "I was wrong. I am sorry".