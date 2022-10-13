Upset at slow work, Cong councillors meet Mayor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Congress councillors today held a meeting with Mayor Jagdish Raja and expressed their concern over pending development works in their respective wards.

“Diwali is round the corner and several areas of the city are in dark. This is the Municipal Corportation’s responsibility to light up the city, but it is busy doing something else,” the councillors rued. Perennial sewerage and garbage problem, darkness and poor condition of roads are some of the very important problems that were raised during the meeting.

The councillors tried to meet the MC Commissioner several times to discuss civic issues but did not get the access. They said, “We first went to the Commissioner’s office and then to the Smart City office. When we did not find the Commissioner at both the places, we went to his residence, but couldn’t meet him there either.”

Jagdish Samrai, the councillor from ward number 78, alleged, “The MC Commissioner seems least worried about completing the pending development works.”

Forget about LED lights, even the street lights at some places are not working in the absence of proper maintenance, he said. “We will meet him on Friday now. These are important issues which need to be looked after. It’s festive season and city is in mess,” he said.

Balraj Thakur, another senior councillor, said they also called on the MC Commissioner but could not meet him. “Enough is enough. We expect something good for our ward residents. No one is listening to us. It’s high time that we meet him and ask what will be the solution to the problems,” he said.