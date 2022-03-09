Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

Perturbed over the rising prices of raw materials, all industrial traders and members of the Khel Udyog Sangh have planned to lodge a protest outside the office of Engineering Export Promotion Council in the Focal Point here on Wednesday afternoon.

Almost all industrial organisations, including members of Focal Point Extension Association, Udyog Nagar Manufacturers’ Association, Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association, Industrial Estate Association, Hand Tools Manufacturers’ Team, and pipe fittings/foundry /forging industry have also announced to join the call.

Narinder Sagoo, president of the Focal Point Extension Association, said the decision had been taken as there had been a daily increase in the prices of raw materials and no effort was being made from the government side to check the spiralling prices.

A meeting to chalk out the programme for tomorrow was also convened today by convener of Khel Udyog Sangh Vijay Dhir and co-convener Praveen Anand at sports goods market near Football Chowk. The sports goods manufacturers resolved that they need to lodge protests to awaken the government and seek its intervention on the matter.

The industrialists manufacturing gym and fitness equipment said that the rising prices of iron and nickel had jacked up the rates of the end products, which had adversely affected their sales.

Sports goods company owner Ravinder Dhir said the price of nickel had increased from Rs 2200 per kg to Rs 6000 per kg, zinc had increased from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 290 per kg, bronze from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, steel from Rs 42 per kg to Rs 68 per kg, Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) from Rs 139 per kg to Rs 189 per kg, heat stabiliser from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 245 kg and solvent oil from Rs 60 per litre to Rs 100 per litre.

He said that even the price of wood used for fuel had increased in the recent days and the industrial representatives were suspecting hoarding and black marketing by the traders in the name of shortage of raw material due to Ukraine-Russia war.

Taking a jibe against the BJP-led Central Government, Dhir said that the party which had been promising a government of double engine was failing to perform even with a single engine.