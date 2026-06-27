Urban Estate amphitheatre lies in disrepair, artistes seek revival

A state-of-the-art amphitheatre in the city, located in the middle of a busy thoroughfare with a bustling café culture, has raised concerns among residents and artistes, who have demanded that it be developed into a site for arts, theatre and cultural activities. Built on MC land, the amphitheatre currently remains underutilised despite artistes stating that it could serve multiple cultural and art-related purposes.

Advertisement

Situated behind the market in Urban Estate Phase 2, the open-air theatre constructed a decade ago currently lies neglected, with overgrown grass, weeds, broken stairs at places and bird droppings. The structure, which has twin stages and niched staircases, remains in a state of disrepair but still presents a grand sight. Ironically, it is surrounded by some of the city's newest cafes and most posh area in a square known for its quaint eateries. However, the space, which could potentially support a thriving music and theatre culture, remains largely ignored despite its proximity to popular restaurants and cafes.

Advertisement

Theatre group YUVAA founder and creative director Ankur Sharma said, "We seek public places conducive for nukkad nataks and theatre activities and this state-of-the-art open-air theatre has all the makings of such a public space but lies unused and forgotten. The place is a gift, but due to no formal activities being hosted there, it lies abandoned despite hundreds visiting the eateries nearby. There's no other place like this in the city and it's a shame it lies abandoned."

Advertisement

Choreographer Gaggun Bedi said, "If the MC makes efforts to set up lights, railings on stairs and develop a green belt around it, it could turn into a haven for artists. It is the prettiest setup to host jamming sessions, open mics, mushairas and cultural events. Currently, only some Zumba sessions are held here in the mornings. It must be made into a formal cultural centre."