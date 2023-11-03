Urban Estate residents rue traffic congestion during biweekly mandi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

A biweekly mandi held at the Urban Estate, Phase-I, has become a significant concern for nearby area residents. They lament that the disorderly parking of vendor carts and haphazard parking of vehicles by visitors makes commuting difficult on the road. They said long queues of vehicles created traffic snarls on the stretch.

Expressing their frustration, particularly when using a narrow 45-foot road connecting the Urban Estate, Phase-I, with Jalandhar Cantt, they said the authorities concerned were not making arrangements to streamline traffic on the road.

On one side of the road is the wall of the Police Division No. 7 and on the other is a vacant plot filled with heaps of garbage and overgrown vegetation. The narrow road witnesses’ frequent accidents adding to residents’ woes.

Gursharan Singh, a resident, said, “Traffic congestion is most problematic during the peak hours of the biweekly mandi on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Besides traffic issues, vendors selling vegetables, fruits and clothing leave piles of waste on the road making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes.”

Another resident said they do not intend to deprive poor vendors of their livelihood, but request proper parking of vehicles on the main road.

Residents said they were concerned about the pollution generated by traffic congestion, which poses health risks, especially for the elderly and children in the vicinity.

They said people, who park their vehicles in a disorderly manner, should be penalised. They said a memorandum was submitted to the Jalandhar Police Commissioner by representatives of various societies, including the Urban Estate Phase-I Welfare Society, LIG-Social Welfare Society, MIG-Housing Board Sewa Society, HIG-Apartments Welfare Society and Social Welfare Society Punjab Avenue to find solution for the problems faced by them.

The memorandum calls for the deployment of the traffic police on the road to alleviate congestion, especially during the evening hours on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

It also suggests that if the municipal corporation allows the biweekly mandi to continue, special traffic management provisions should be put in place to address vehicle snarls throughout the day.

