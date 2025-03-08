Urgent steps needed to safeguard heritage

How does INTACH assess the current state of heritage and cultural preservation in Punjab?

Heritage forms the essence of a community’s identity, linking the present to the past. Unfortunately, Punjab’s cultural legacy has not received the attention it deserves. While some efforts have been made, they are far from sufficient. Many historical sites, including those associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh, are in a state of disrepair. After Partition, several key monuments were lost to Pakistan, but the remaining sites in Punjab should have been preserved with greater care.

However, the government’s approach has largely been symbolic, lacking a concrete action plan. Every state has its unique heritage, and Punjab must build on its distinct cultural roots rather than adopting models from other regions.

Could you provide an estimate of the number of heritage sites across Punjab and how many of them are officially recognised or protected by the government?

According to available information, Punjab has 33 monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and around 90 sites maintained by the state government.

However, there are many more undocumented heritage structures across the state.

For instance, INTACH’s survey in Tarn Taran district alone identified over 100 sites in urgent need of restoration.

The primary issue is not just the number of protected sites but the quality of their upkeep.

Sites like Ram Bagh in Amritsar, which are supposed to be protected, suffer from poor maintenance and lack of basic visitor facilities. Without proper care and infrastructure, these sites will continue to deteriorate, discouraging tourism and public interest.

What role does INTACH play in collaborating with the state government for the protection and restoration of heritage sites?

INTACH, established in 1984, has grown into a nationwide organisation dedicated to conserving India’s cultural and natural heritage. With experts in various fields under one roof, INTACH provides comprehensive services, including heritage site documentation, restoration, public awareness campaigns, and community engagement. The organisation collaborates with governments through MoUs to restore monuments while ensuring their original architectural features are preserved. One of INTACH’s unique strengths is its network of passionate volunteers across 230 districts in India. The organisation promotes heritage awareness in schools, organises heritage walks, and trains local communities in conservation techniques.

How responsive has the government been in allocating funds or implementing policies to safeguard Punjab’s cultural heritage?

While the Punjab government has taken some steps to protect cultural heritage, the overall response has been inconsistent. Heritage conservation seems to be a low-priority area, with frequent transfers of officials preventing any sustained progress. Policies exist on paper, but their implementation is often half-hearted. The government must recognise that heritage preservation is not only about protecting the past but also about boosting tourism and generating economic opportunities. If managed well, Punjab’s heritage sites could become major attractions, benefiting both the economy and the community.

Are there ongoing or upcoming restoration projects under INTACH’s guidance, and what challenges do you face in preserving these sites?

INTACH has undertaken several restoration projects across India, including in Punjab. Currently, the preservation of the Amritsar GPO building is in the pipeline, funded by the Director General Post Office, India. However, the biggest challenge in Punjab is the lack of formal collaboration with the state government. Unlike many other states, Punjab has not signed an MoU with INTACH, which could streamline restoration projects. The government needs to adopt a more flexible approach, allowing organisations like INTACH to carry out projects through direct partnerships. Without active government support, Punjab risks losing invaluable pieces of its history.

