US reverse migration to continue till 2028, says immigration expert

US-based Attorney-at-Law Jaspreet Singh on Tuesday said that reverse migration from the US would continue until 2028, when President Donald Trump's current term is scheduled to end.

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Addressing two meetings in Jalandhar including one presided over by the Aam Aadmi Party and the other that of the Congress, Jaspreet Singh, who has an experience of handling immigration-related cases for over three decades, said, "There have not been as many returnees from the US in 50 years as there have been in the past two years."

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He also said that the 54,000 truck drivers whose licenses had been suspended too were living in fear. "While some have started working as cab drivers and others have sought employment at gas stations, there are others who may shall not find a suitable job and could be sent back anytime soon. Many of them are Punjabis, who went to the US right after matriculation or Class 12 without acquiring any certified skill courses and are now feeling helpless."

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Jaspreet Singh was received by AAP leaders Pawan Kumar Tinu, Nitin Kohli, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Senior Deputy Mayor Balbir Bittu and others at a hotel. Earlier in the day, he attended a meeting of the Congress wherein Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and others received him. He also went to Talhan village where he donated $10,000 for purchase of a dialysis machine and MRI scanning machine.