Use the internet to ask informed questions, not self-prescribe treatment: Expert

A sharp and accelerating rise in the number of patients under 60 — particularly those under 50 — seeking transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for a narrowed aortic valve, has been identified in a recent study by Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, a Punjab Rattan Awardee and senior interventional cardiologist.

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Dr Kapoor's study examined 305 patients with severe aortic valve stenosis who were evaluated for aortic valve replacement between 2020 and March 2026.

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He said younger and low-risk patients were increasingly requesting TAVR, often influenced by information they had read or watched online, even when surgery remained the medically indicated treatment for their age group.

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Sharing the study's findings, Dr Kapoor said: "Between 2020 and 2024, patients aged 60 and above accounted for 93 per cent of all those evaluated for aortic valve replacement, while the 50-60 age group made up 5 per cent and patients under 50 just 1 per cent. From 2024 to March 2026, the proportion of patients under 60 nearly doubled to 8-10 per cent. Within that shift, the sharpest increase was among the youngest patients, with those under 50 rising nearly seven-fold compared with the previous four-year period."

Among patients under 50, an overwhelming 98% first learnt about TAVR through the internet — including social media, video platforms, health websites and online forums — rather than from a referring physician.

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Population studies estimate the prevalence of aortic stenosis at around 2-3 per cent among people aged over 65, rising to about 7 per cent in those over 80. The condition is projected to almost double worldwide by 2050 as populations age, Dr Kapoor said.

“The internet should be used to ask better questions of your doctor, not to self-prescribe a procedure. The right treatment is the one indicated for your age, your anatomy and your risk profile, decided in consultation with a specialist, not the one that is trending online,” he advised.

(As told to Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi)