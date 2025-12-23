DT
Home / Jalandhar / Ustad Puran Shah Koti, a rare blend of maestro, mentor and thinker, passes away at 72

Ustad Puran Shah Koti, a rare blend of maestro, mentor and thinker, passes away at 72

He mentored several prominent artistes, including Hans Raj Hans, Jasbir Jassi and Sabarkoti

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:18 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Ustad Puran Shah Koti
Renowned musician and revered teacher Ustad Puran Shah Koti passed away at the age of 72 years on Monday morning after a prolonged illness. He had been unwell for the past two to three months.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti will be remembered as a towering personality with an extraordinary intellect and a deep understanding of life and culture. Known for his vast knowledge across subjects such as society, politics, music and literature, he was admired for being constantly updated and intellectually engaged with the world around him. The legendary artiste mentored several prominent artistes, including Hans Raj Hans, Jasbir Jassi, and Sabarkoti.

Hans Raj Hans consoles maestro’s sons in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Hans Raj Hans consoles maestro’s sons in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Recalling his association with the late maestro, Deepak Bali, Advisor, Culture and Tourism to the Government of Punjab, shared that he first met Ustad Puran Shah Koti in 1993. Bali described him as a rare combination of a great teacher and an exceptional presenter.

“His personality was deeply impactful, and his intellect was remarkably high. He could speak effortlessly on any subject, be it society, politics, music, or literature,” Bali said. He added that while many great teachers may not always be strong presenters, Ustad Puran Shah Koti stood out for his ability to communicate and connect with audiences.

Bali also recalled hearing him sing live, noting that his voice and music had the power to bring deep joy and peace to listeners. Quoting the maestro, Bali said, “He would often say that singing can never stop.” “Even if I remain silent, music will continue,” the maestro said.

Sharing an anecdote that reflected his unwavering dedication to music, Bali recounted that after a surgery, doctors advised Ustad Puran Shah Koti not to sing. His response, however, was characteristic of his spirit: “Even if I am not allowed,” he said, “I will sing under a blanket on my bed.”

“His contributions to Indian music and culture will continue to inspire generations to come,” said Bali.

