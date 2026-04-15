Vacant DEO & BPEO posts raise concerns over education system

Serious concerns have emerged over the functioning of school education system at Hoshiarpur as several key administrative posts, including District Education Officers (DEOs) for secondary and elementary education, continue to lie vacant, forcing the department to run on officiating arrangements.

Advertisement

According to information gathered from official sources, posts of District Education Officer (secondary), Deputy District Education Officer (secondary), District Education Officer (elementary) and Deputy Education Officer (elementary) are currently vacant. In the absence of regular appointments, additional charge has been assigned to officers from other districts, including Jalandhar, raising questions about effective monitoring and governance. Some of these posts are vacant for over a year.

Advertisement

The situation at the grassroots level appears even more alarming. In the primary education wing, 19 out of 21 block primary education officer (BPEO) posts have reportedly been lying vacant for a long time, severely affecting implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Besides this, vacancies also persist in ministerial staff, including superintendent and senior assistant posts, along with nearly 10 vacant clerk positions in field offices.

Advertisement

Labour Party president Jai Gopal Dhiman strongly criticised the state government over the issue, stating, “Education is the foundation of a nation’s progress and self-reliance. When key posts like District Education Officers remain vacant, who will provide direction to the system?”

He further said, “The government’s claims of an ‘education revolution’ are far from reality and largely confined to paper. Officiating arrangements cannot substitute for full-time appointments and are directly impacting students’ learning outcomes.”

Advertisement

Dhiman alleged that the ongoing administrative gaps have not only hampered academic supervision but also increased the workload on existing staff, leading to physical and mental stress among employees.

Highlighting the implications, he said that weakening of primary education could have long-term consequences on children’s behaviour and development and stressed that proper implementation of the Right to Education Act is essential at the grassroots level. He also urged the government to immediately fill all vacant posts in the Education Department and appealed to the public to rise above politics and understand the importance of strengthening basic education.

Stakeholders believe that unless urgent steps are taken to address these vacancies and reduce dependence on additional charge arrangements, the effectiveness of Punjab’s education system will continue to remain under strain.