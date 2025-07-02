DT
Home / Jalandhar / Vacant plots haven for criminals, drug addicts

Vacant plots haven for criminals, drug addicts

Also pose health risks amid rain, DC issues cleanup orders
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:52 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Fear have taken hold of residents in various parts of Phagwara as numerous plots across the city are rapidly turning into havens for drug addicts, criminal activities and stray animals.

Once prime land parcels located in key administrative and residential areas — such as near the SDM Office, Tehsil Complex, Suvhidha Kendra, Judicial Complex, BDO Office, and Hargobind Nagar — have now turned into dumping grounds choked with garbage, overgrown weeds, and stagnant water. The land behind the old Elite Cinema near the national highway is a troubling example of this growing menace.

Residents allege that drug addicts have begun using these plots openly, even in broad daylight, turning these into unregulated drug dens. The presence of stray dogs and cattle further adds to the danger, particularly for children and elderly citizens. With the onset of the monsoon, the unhygienic conditions have raised the alarm over potential outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria as water stagnates and garbage continues to rot unchecked.

Taking note of the worsening situation, Dr Akshita Gupta, MC Commissioner, Phagwara, confirmed that the administration is aware of the problem and has committed to taking action. She stated that notices will be issued shortly to private plot owners, directing them to clean and secure their vacant properties to prevent their misuse.

Meanwhile in a significant development, DC, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal today issued strict orders, holding plot owners responsible for maintaining hygiene on their properties. The DC warned that heaps of garbage and pools of stagnant rainwater in these plots pose grave threats to public health by becoming breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and disease-carrying insects. He directed all plot owners to immediately clear waste from their land and construct boundary walls or fencing to prevent further illegal dumping and encroachment.

The DC emphasised that the failure to comply with these directives will lead to stringent action under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

