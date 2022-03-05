Vaccinate all teens, DC tells private schools

Jalandhar, March 4
To ensure vaccination of all eligible students in the 15-18 age group, district administration Jalandhar on Friday directed all the private educational institutions to submit undertakings regarding vaccination status of their students.
Presiding over a meeting with the representatives of as many as 98 private schools here at the district administrative complex, ADC (Urban Development) Aashika Jain, and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Ojasvi Alankar said no eligible student should be left without vaccination and it was the duty of the school concerned to assist students in vaccination task. They also asked schools to make phone calls to students who are yet to be inoculated. They said schools, who have not submitted the undertaking of vaccination status of their students, must furnish the required documents at the earliest.
