Vain bid to loot bank, case filed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of a vain bid to loot a cooperative bank at Rupowal village. Bank manager Kunal complained to the police that the miscreants broke into the bank on March 31 night and attempted to break the lock of the strong room. The police said a case under Sections 457, 380, 511 and 427 of the IPC had been registered in this regard. OC

Driver held for accidental death

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a tractor driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. They said the driver had been identified as Chamak, a resident of Thamuwal village. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, and 427of the IPC had been registered.