Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

The Vajra Corps celebrated its 73rd anniversary of raising at the Jalandhar Cantonment on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Lieut Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, laid a wreath at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal to pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The wreath laying was followed by an interaction with veterans and ex-servicemen from Jalandhar.

The Vajra Corps was the first Corps of the Indian Army raised post Independence on March 1, 1950. The Corps has proved its mettle on the Western Front in various wars and achieved its objectives with courage, elan and valour. The Corps based in Punjab has witnessed some of the fiercest battles during the 1965 and 1971 conflict. From the Graveyard of Patton tanks at Khem Karan to the capture of Barki and Dograi, numerous acts of individual and collective bravery, gallant sacrifices and inspiring leadership have ensured that the Vajra Corps played a pivotal role in shaping the history of the nation. Since its inception, the Vajra Corps has been bestowed upon with a total of 25 battle honours, four honours titles and 38 theatre honours.

On this solemn occasion, the Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and urged them to remain operationally ready to take on any challenges in the future.