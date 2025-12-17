Vajra Corps celebrates Vijay Diwas

The Vajra Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas on Tuesday to commemorate the historic victory of the Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

As part of the commemorations, Lieut Gen Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, along with serving personnel, veterans and veer naris, paid homage to the fallen heroes during a wreath-laying ceremony at Vajra Shaurya Sthal, Jalandhar Cantt.

The observance also featured heartwarming interactions and felicitation of veterans and veer naris, reaffirming the Corps’ enduring bond with its war heroes and their families. To inspire the youth and nurture national pride, the celebrations included a weapon and equipment display, a patriotic movie fest, and motivational engagements showcasing the courage, discipline and technological capabilities of the Army.

“Building on its proud legacy, the Vajra Corps continues to exemplify vigilance and operational excellence in the present era. During Operation Sindoor, Vajra Warriors demonstrated swift, coordinated response to secure vulnerable stretches of the Punjab frontier and deny any adversary exploitation of the international boundary. The 1971 war had marked an unparalleled achievement, as India triumphed on both the eastern and western fronts, leading to the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh.

On the Western Front, the Vajra Corps, proudly known as the “Defenders of Punjab,” had played a pivotal role through determined leadership and indomitable spirit of its soldiers, achieving assigned operational objectives and defeating repeated enemy attempts to breach the Punjab sector defences”, shared the veterans during the gathering after wreath laying.