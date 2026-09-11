Vajra Corps commemorates the Battle of Asal Uttar, honouring the heroes of 1965

Vajra Corps commemorated the Battle of Asal Uttar (September 8–10, 1965), one of the most decisive battles of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable fighting spirit of the Indian soldiers who defeated a formidable Pakistani armoured offensive.

As part of the commemoration, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Asal Uttar War Memorial on September 9, (Wednesday).

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Veterans, serving personnel and local villagers joined together to pay homage to the fallen warriors, reflecting the deep and enduring bond between the armed forces, veterans and the people of the region.

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The battle of Asal Uttar, unfolded in the fields around Asal Uttar in the Khem Karan sector, where Indian troops faced a major offensive spearheaded by Pakistan’s armour, including its much-vaunted Patton tanks.

Employing astute defensive tactics and making effective use of the terrain, Indian forces drew the advancing armour into a carefully prepared defensive battle. In intense fighting over three days, the Pakistani offensive was decisively checked and its armoured formations suffered severe losses, turning Asal Uttar into an enduring example of tactical brilliance, steadfast defence and courage under fire.

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The battlefield subsequently became associated with the sobriquet “Patton Nagar”, reflecting the large number of Pakistani Patton tanks destroyed, damaged or abandoned during the fighting. The victory at Asal Uttar not only thwarted the enemy’s offensive designs in the sector but also emerged as one of the defining Indian successes of the 1965 war.

Among the heroes whose valour became synonymous with Asal Uttar was Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous). Displaying extraordinary courage in the face of enemy armour, he engaged Pakistani tanks with his recoilless gun and continued fighting despite intense enemy fire. His supreme sacrifice and conspicuous bravery remain an enduring inspiration to generations of Indian soldiers.

The commemoration reaffirmed Vajra Corps’ commitment to preserving the legacy of the warriors of Asal Uttar and carrying forward their timeless ethos of courage, tactical excellence and unwavering devotion to the nation.