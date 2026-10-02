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Home / Jalandhar / Vajra Corps hosts national integration tour for Doda-Kishtwar students

Vajra Corps hosts national integration tour for Doda-Kishtwar students

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Vajra Corps hosted a National Integration Tour for 30 boys and girls from Doda and Kishtwar, giving the students an exposure to Punjab's heritage, military ethos, technological progress and diverse culture. Tribune Photos
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Vajra Corps hosted a national integration tour for 30 boys and girls from Classes VIII to X from Doda-Kishtwar, giving the students an enriching exposure to Punjab’s rich heritage, military ethos, technological progress and diverse culture. The tour aimed to broaden their horizons, build confidence and strengthen the spirit of national integration among young minds.

During their stay in the Vajra Corps zone, the students visited Amritsar, Jalandhar and Beas as part of a carefully curated programme combining history, education, technology and adventure. In Amritsar, they visited the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh and witnessed the impressive ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border, gaining an insight into the region’s history, cultural heritage and patriotic spirit.

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In Jalandhar, the students visited the Vajra Museum, where they were introduced to the rich military heritage and proud legacy of Vajra Corps. Their programme also included a visit to the Nature Park, where activities such as drone familiarisation, go-karting, horse riding and boating offered an exciting blend of technology, adventure and experiential learning. A visit to the Pushpa Gujral Science City further stimulated scientific curiosity and exposed the students to interactive learning and emerging technologies.

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At Military Station Beas, the students visited Army Public School Beas, interacted with their counterparts and experienced the school’s modern educational infrastructure and learning environment. The interactions provided an opportunity for students from different regions and backgrounds to exchange ideas, develop friendships and discover shared aspirations.

The tour went beyond sightseeing and familiarisation. Through interactions with soldiers, students and institutions, the young participants experienced first-hand the values of discipline, teamwork, innovation and service to the Nation. The varied exposure encouraged them to look beyond familiar surroundings, explore new opportunities and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

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