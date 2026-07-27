Vajra Corps pays tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jalandhar

Vajra Corps today observed the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with profound solemnity and military traditions, paying rich tributes to the exceptional bravery and ultimate sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army during the 1999 Operation Vijay.

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The anniversary proceedings culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal in Jalandhar, which was attended by veterans and serving personnel, among others. Floral wreaths were placed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Vajra Corps, Lt Gen Amit Kabthiyal, YSM, SM, GOC 11 Corps, as well as others present to honour

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the martyrs.

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Addressing the gathering, GOC Lt Gen Amit Kabthiyal, YSM, SM, GOC 11 Corps, recounted the unparalleled fortitude displayed by soldiers during the Kargil War and reiterated the resolve of the Armed Forces to support the next of kin of the martyrs. He exhorted all ranks to draw motivation from this noble legacy and preserve the rich heritage of the Indian Army and the honour of the National Flag.

Celebrated across the nation every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the decisive triumph of the Indian Armed Forces in 1999, when soldiers overcame hostile high-altitude terrain, freezing climates, and fortified enemy positions to successfully evict intruders from Indian soil.

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The commemorative events by Vajra Corps served as a poignant reminder of the price paid for freedom, reinforcing the soldierly oath to never forget, never forgive, and remain permanently vigilant to safeguard the nation with absolute resolve.