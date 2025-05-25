Vajra Corps reaffirms bond with veterans

Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, on Friday held a heartfelt interaction with Army veterans at Jalandhar Cantonment. The interaction was a tribute to the invaluable contribution of the Veterans and local communities in the process of nation building. The GOC lauded the selfless service and steadfast commitment of the Veterans, not only during their years in uniform but also in their continued role as pillars of strength within society.

