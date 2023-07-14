Vajra Sappers come to rescue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 13

As floodwater in the Lohian area receded by three to four feet today, motorboats of the NDRF, SDRF and the administration could not go beyond a particular distance along the breached Dhussi bundh.

In such a situation, only boats of Vajra Corps Sappers 52 remained functional. Though these boats were also motor-driven, Army personnel using these also carried oars to move them at points where the depth of water was low.

The Sappers have been able to provide food to 400 marooned villagers and shifted 180 people to safer locations. Several children, women and ailing, elderly persons were rescued by the Army. Further, teams from Army Medical Corps conducted medical check-up of the rescued persons and provided them with treatment and medicines.