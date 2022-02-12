Valentine's Day at Apahaj Ashram

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To express love towards elders, parents and sharing happiness with them, students of St.Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated Valentine’s Day with residents of Apahaj Ashram. Students expressed their love to them by presenting them red roses, heart balloon. On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra was specially present to appreciate the work of the students who was welcomed by TarsemKapoor, Chairman of Apahaj Ashram. Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra gave gifts to residents of Aphaj Ashram on Valentine’s Day and expressed her love and affection and said Valentine’s Day gives a message to all to live together with love and said that must express your love towards elders, parents, wife, brother- sister, teachers who are our true companion and takes care of our every need.

DIPS Chairman remembered

DIPS Institutes paid floral tributes to its Chairman Gurbachan Singh on his first death anniversary. On this occasion, DIPS Chain of institutions CEO Monica Mandotra, Principal Meenakshi Mehta DIPS UE-1 and staff remembered chairman by paying floral tribute. Remembering Gurbachan Singh, founder and chairman of DIPS chain, his son MD Tarwinder Singh said his father’s vision of progress and keeping pace with the times has made DIPS first in the line of best educational institutions today. He planted the seeds of DIPS Institute from Dhilwan village, which today is educating children by taking the form of a banyan tree. “We and the entire Dips family will work to make the entire society successful through education by moving forward on the path shown by him”, he said. DIPS Chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, Vice Chairperson Pritinder Kaur, CAO Ramneek Singh and Jashan Singh paid tributes while remembering him.

Cancer Awareness Programme

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a seminar on Cancer Awareness to observe World Cancer Day under the guidance of Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen for the staff. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen accorded a warm welcome and green greetings to Dr Shikha, Head of Department of Radiation Oncology, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar. Dr. Shikha Chawla delivered a talk to create awareness about early signs and symptoms of cancer. She also discussed about advancements in treatment of cancer. She advised that with proper diagnosis and treatment in the initial stages, cancer can be treated. She also encouraged women to get regular mammogram after the age of 40. She also advised to take healthy diet and maintain healthy body weight. She responded to the queries raised by the staff to their satisfaction. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen said a healthy woman can make her family healthy. So women should be more cautious towards their health. Stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Students get jobs

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus students from Department of Management — Sunita ,Yashika , Gursimran , Simranjeet Kaur, Shivani and Harpinder — have got selected with The Knowledge Academy as SEO and Digital Marketing at a pay package of up to Rs 3 lakh per annum. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the students and their parents for their achievement. Dr SK Sood (Director) congratulated the students and their parents for their achievement. Dr.Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management) also congratulated the students and their parents on their achievement.