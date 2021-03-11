Valmiki community to observe bandh from 9 am to 5 pm

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

After reports of the withdrawal of statewide bandh by members of the Valmiki community, Jalandhar leaders of the community, however, have said they will stay put with the bandh call. Jalandhar-based leaders of the Valmiki and Ravidass community declared on Thursday night that they would observe a bandh from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday.