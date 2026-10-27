Valmiki Jayanti celebrated with fervour, prayers across Jalandhar

Devotees attended religious events organised at various temples across the city to mark Valmiki Jayanti. Havan yagyas were performed, hymns were recited and priests read from the Ramayana. Devotees contributed fruits and ration for langar at temples.

Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk in Jalandhar was lit up and decorated with flowers. Leaders of various political parties paid obeisance at temples and exchanged greetings on the occasion.

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Former Punjab BJP President and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla recalled how the BJP had taken initiatives in the name of the holy saint. He said that the airport at Ayodhya had been named after Maharishi Valmiki as a mark of respect. "The 104th Constitutional Amendment Act has extended the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes until January 25, 2030.

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Speaking about the Valmiki community, Sampla said that Rs 6.40 crore had been provided as central assistance for Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar. Under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana, Rs 7.92 crore supported 22 pay-and-use toilet facilities and 22 sanitation vehicles.