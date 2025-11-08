A Delhi-based students’ and artists’ collective, ‘Vanguard’, which drew attention at the Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da, is now planning to introduce merchandise in Gurmukhi to better connect with audiences in Punjab.

The move comes after the group’s products—badges, tote bags, posters and pens—were a major hit at the mela.

Run by students Sarvesh and Deepu, Vanguard was founded on April 14, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas (birth anniversary) of Dr BR Ambedkar. The symbolism behind the date and the collective’s ideology, the founders say, resonates deeply with the Punjabi audience.

Sarvesh, who is pursuing his post-graduation from IGNOU, said, “We have been coming to the mela for the past three years, earlier with other organisations. Vanguard was established this April and while we operate mainly from Delhi, the response we’ve received in Punjab is overwhelming. We’re a collective of four to five artists who design our merchandise. Many from Punjab have offered to help translate our slogans and designs into Gurmukhi, so from next year, we hope to ‘speak the language of Punjab’ through our work.”

Vanguard’s creative range is eclectic and socially conscious — from tote bags featuring Satyajit Ray’s iconic “Devi” poster (starring Sharmila Tagore) to designs inspired by Palestine, LGBTQ pride and peace.

Their collection reflects a blend of global and revolutionary icons, including Dr BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Pash, Kartar Singh Sarabha, alongside Frida Kahlo, Pablo Neruda, Angela Davis, Vincent Van Gogh, Che Guevara, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Deepu, who holds an MA in Political Science from Delhi University, echoed Sarvesh’s enthusiasm. “The mela has been a deep learning experience. Unlike the smaller events and fairs we participate in at Delhi, the Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da is held on a much larger scale and allows us to engage with people from across the country and even abroad. We’ve also received invitations to other events and are looking forward to exploring similar fairs in Amritsar,” he said.

Encouraged by the response, Vanguard plans to expand its presence across Punjab from next year and also aims to publish iconic essays by greats of the Freedom Movement, including Bhagat Singh’s writings, in the form of free booklets.

Deepu added, “We are currently working on this project and looking for sponsors. The idea is to make these powerful essays accessible to all.” With its blend of art, activism and ideology, Vanguard is emerging as a vibrant new voice in youth-led cultural expression — one that seeks to bridge Delhi’s creative spirit with Punjab’s revolutionary heritage.