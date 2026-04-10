Varjeet Walia assumes charge as new Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner

A 2018-batch IAS officer, Varjeet Walia, on Friday morning assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jalandhar at the District Administrative Complex.

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Interacting with mediapersons on the occasion, the DC said grievance redressal would remain one of his key priorities, along with further strengthening infrastructure in the district.

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He said transparent and accountable administration would be another major focus area and an elaborate mechanism would be evolved to achieve this objective.

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Recalling his association with Jalandhar, Walia said he had completed one year of field training in Jalandhar district and had also worked closely in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situations.

During a preliminary meeting with officials and staff, Walia asked them to perform their duties with dedication so that benefits of various schemes could percolate to every section of society.

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Describing Jalandhar as a major hub of sports, industry, media and NRIs, he reiterated his commitment to work tirelessly for the welfare of all sections of society.

Before being posted to Jalandhar, Walia served as Deputy Commissioner of Rupnagar, where he got an opportunity to organise significant events related to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Later, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Patiala before being appointed as the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner.