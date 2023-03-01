Varsity holds session on rural entrepreneurial opportunities

Jalandhar, February 28
Entrepreneur, and rural marketing expert, Sarabjit Singh Puri, shared his insights on the various strategies involved in rural marketing during an expert lecture on entrepreneurial opportunities in rural India, hosted by DAV University here today.
The event was organised under the aegis of the Institute Innovation Council (IIC) and the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The expert laid emphasis on the integration of technology with traditional advertising methods for targeting the vast unmanipulated rural market for the marketing of various products and services.
Puri, who is also the founder of Fateh Rural Private Limited and Green Orange HR Private Limited, encouraged students to collaborate and find solutions to the critical problems faced by people in rural India.
He said digital media and AI could go a long way in ensuring connectivity of rural markets with the global world.
The resource person explained basic mechanisms for starting a business, like identification of target segment, market competition, brand positioning, profitability, advertisement and market support.
University vice-chancellor Manoj Kumar thanked the speaker for his remarks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...