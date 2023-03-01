Varsity holds session on rural entrepreneurial opportunities

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

Entrepreneur, and rural marketing expert, Sarabjit Singh Puri, shared his insights on the various strategies involved in rural marketing during an expert lecture on entrepreneurial opportunities in rural India, hosted by DAV University here today.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Institute Innovation Council (IIC) and the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The expert laid emphasis on the integration of technology with traditional advertising methods for targeting the vast unmanipulated rural market for the marketing of various products and services.

Puri, who is also the founder of Fateh Rural Private Limited and Green Orange HR Private Limited, encouraged students to collaborate and find solutions to the critical problems faced by people in rural India.

He said digital media and AI could go a long way in ensuring connectivity of rural markets with the global world.

The resource person explained basic mechanisms for starting a business, like identification of target segment, market competition, brand positioning, profitability, advertisement and market support.

University vice-chancellor Manoj Kumar thanked the speaker for his remarks.