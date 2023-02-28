Varsity hosts meet on medicinal plants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

DAV University, Jalandhar hosted a one-day stakeholder meet on medicinal plants, titled ‘Haldi-Gur Mahotsav’.

The meet aimed at disseminating knowledge about the latest advancements in the agricultural sector and enhancing the skills of stakeholders.

The programme was organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab, in collaboration with the Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre, situated at Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Students from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at DAV University and farmers from various districts of the state displayed value-added products made from farm produce, including food and vegetables, at the event.

The meet was inaugurated by Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh. Gurwinder Singh, Director, Agriculture, Punjab, presided over the function. Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

DAV University V-C Manoj Kumar said exchange of knowledge among the stakeholders of the agricultural sector was significant and such events should be held frequently.

Other speakers highlighted various issues, challenges and progresses made in the field of agriculture in the state.

Arun Chandan discussed the role of Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre in promoting medicinal plants in the state.

KS Thind, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, DAV University, spoke about the role of organic farming in agriculture. The speakers also told farmers about the importance of jaggery and turmeric in Ayurveda.