Varsity Knowledge partner of w20

Campus Notes

Students of CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan Campus, hold a cleanliness drive at the bus stand in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Stya University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a knowledge partner with women 20 (W20). Dr Neha Berlia, Pro-Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, will be the torchbearer and is part of the task force on skill and education in W20 forum. The MoU was signed with the purpose of knowledge partnership between both the parties. W20 is the official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity. Its primary objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 leaders’ declaration as policies and commitment that foster women’s economic empowerment. The vision is to create a world of equity, where every woman lives with dignity and to ensure an enabling environment and ecosystem for women to thrive, transcend and transform.

Inter-college competitions held

The students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering brought laurels to the institute by winning top positions in various events in the recently concluded inter-college event ‘KITE 2023’. The students of Apeejay participated in different competitions such as net savvy, ramp walk advertisement, eyes on you, ode to code, and quiz, with great zeal and enthusiasm. In net swavvy, Harleen Kaur and Simranpreet Kaur came first. In ramp walk advertisement, Naaz Butalia and Jasmilan Kaur came first. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director of the institute, congratulated the students.

Motivational power talk organised

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College and The Save Earth Society organised a motivational power talk ‘Bharosa’. Dr Sanjay Bansal, president, Save Earth Society, says the shivir is held in every semester aiming at inspiring weak and irregular students. Motivational speakers from different walks of life are invited to express their success stories with the students. Dr Deepika Saagar, professor, HMV College, who runs Saksham NGO, gave a power talk and was guest speaker for the session. Principal Jagroop Singh welcomed Dr Deepika Saagar. Lakshay, Anmol Singh and Japnoor Singh — state toppers encouraged students with their success stories.

Anti-drugs cycle rally

The NSS wing of GNA University in collaboration with district administration and Fit Bikers Club, Hoshiarpur, organised an ‘Anti-Drugs Cycle Rally’. The event started with a warm up session with some patriotic songs as a tribute to the martyrs of India. The rally initiated by the flag off ceremony by DSP (City) Palwinder Singh and District Education Officer Harbhagwant Singh. Around 380 cyclists from schools and colleges and fitness freaks participated. The rally covered 15 km of the Hoshiarpur city and also covered 25 major spots. Dr Hemant Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor, thanked the participants who were from all age groups.

KMV organises fashion show

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) organised the Annual Fashion Fiesta Sukriti 23. Dedicated to the goal of empowering women, the fiesta included more than 500 budding models and designers of KMV. Students of BSc Fashion Designing, MSc Fashion Designing, BVoc and MVoc Textile Design and Apparel Technology of KMV showcased seven rounds of the show. The students of cosmetology department were the makeup artists during the show. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts.

