Varun Tandon uses paper art to depict global concerns

Using bits and pieces of paper, a Jalandhar-based artist is creating thought-provoking artwork on contemporary issues.

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His latest creations depict the Strait of Hormuz conflict, the harmful effects of smoking and the benefits of yoga ahead of International Yoga Day. War, pollution, climate change and the growing influence of artificial intelligence are recurring themes in his work, through which he seeks to raise awareness about their impact on society.

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Encouraging people to find positivity amid global conflicts and everyday challenges, Jalandhar-based multimedia artist and graphic designer Varun Tandon has unveiled a unique shadow art creation ahead of International Yoga Day. What appears to be an ordinary piece of paper transforms into an inspirational motif when illuminated from behind, revealing tiny human figures performing various yoga asanas.

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Apart from this, themes of war and conflict frequently feature in his work. Varun Tandon said, “There are several concerns in the present world, including war, pollution and the growing influence of social media. The Strait of Hormuz issue worried me, but it is heartening to see the situation being resolved. This talk of conflicts leads to a subconscious anxiety all the time. The Yoga Day artwork is a message to all that no matter how challenging things get, meditative asanas and stretching our bodies can bring relaxation and positivity to the mind.”

The Yoga Day artwork depicts the transformation of posture through yoga, showing a figure with poor posture gradually improving alignment through practice. On one side, it illustrates the journey of a man correcting his body posture through different yoga techniques, eventually achieving proper alignment. The word “YOGA” is also creatively formed using various yoga poses and balancing movements, highlighting the role of yoga in improving physical health, balance and overall well-being.

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Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Ocean Day, he created a 12x18-inch artwork highlighting oceans as the backbone of global transportation and trade. The piece depicted the Strait of Hormuz to show how oceans function as vital highways connecting global economies.

It illustrated how disruptions in shipping routes and stranded tankers can have immediate worldwide economic consequences, with visuals of hands emerging from factories and fuel stations across countries, symbolising the global demand for oil to sustain industries and markets.

To achieve a realistic texture, the artist mixed a spoon of machine greasing oil with kerosene and added powdered ink to create a bold visual impact. Meanwhile, on World Tobacco Day, he created a paper cut-out artwork depicting the harmful effects of smoking. The piece showed black figures falling from a cigarette, symbolising the physical decline caused by excessive tobacco use.