VB arrests ASI for taking bribe

Jalandhar, December 15
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its anti-corruption campaign on Thursday, arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
A spokesperson for the VB said the ASI has been arrested after the investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline. He added that the complainant Avtar Singh alleged that the cop demanded and accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe to take action on a complaint lodged at the police station regarding his son. He was asking more money to register FIR in this case and the complainant recorded the conversation.
