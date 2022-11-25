VB arrests patwari taking bribe of Rs 10K

Hoshiarpur, November 24
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a patwari, Lakhbir Singh, posted at Dasuya, red handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Thursday. Also Girdawar Tejinder Singh Goldy has been booked, although he’s yet to be arrested.
In a complaint filed with the VB, Jugraj Singh, a resident of Usman Shahud village in Dasuya Sub-Division, had alleged that the said patwari and girdawar were demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for implementing division and demarcation of his ancestral agriculture land.
Acting on the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the patwari was caught red-handed accepting Rs 10,000. The money received as bribe was recovered from him in the presence of two witnesses.
