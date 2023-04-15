VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Hoshiarpur, April 14
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) as part of its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, posted at Hariyana police station in Hoshiarpur district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, on Friday.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said the above police official has been arrested on the complaint of Sanjay alias Ashu, a resident of village Bassi Nau, in Hoshiarpur. Giving details, he added that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the police official demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to submit a charge-sheet in a case registered against the complainant at the police station, Hariyana.
The spokesperson informed that a VB team from Jalandhar range laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested on the spot while taking Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB police station, Jalandhar. Further investigation in the case is in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...