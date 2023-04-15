VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 14

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) as part of its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, posted at Hariyana police station in Hoshiarpur district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, on Friday.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said the above police official has been arrested on the complaint of Sanjay alias Ashu, a resident of village Bassi Nau, in Hoshiarpur. Giving details, he added that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the police official demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to submit a charge-sheet in a case registered against the complainant at the police station, Hariyana.

The spokesperson informed that a VB team from Jalandhar range laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested on the spot while taking Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB police station, Jalandhar. Further investigation in the case is in progress.