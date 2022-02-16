Negative RT-PCR report/both vax doses must for entering Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 15

District Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said only those persons who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or having a negative RT-PCR test report of less than 72 hrs or have recovered from Covid would be allowed entry in the district.

He also made it clear that in case any passenger doesn’t have either of these, RTA testing would be mandatory. Passengers travelling by flights would be required to be fully vaccinated or Covid recovered or with negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours.

He said persons with disability and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

The District Magistrate also said no service would be provided to any persons without mask in government and private offices. Further, the schools, colleges, ITIs, libraries, coaching and training institutes have been allowed to open for physical classes. Online classes would continue to remain an option.

He said physical classes would be held by the school authorities, teachers and students with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms including mask, social distancing norms and regular sanitisation.

He further asked the institutions to advise students of age group above 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination, while attending physical classes.

Sarangal said gathering would be allowed up to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue.

He said all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc. have been allowed to operate with 75 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff members are fully vaccinated. AC buses are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of the capacity.